Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,998 shares during the period. Change Healthcare makes up 0.9% of Newtyn Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Newtyn Management LLC’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,751. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.76, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $855.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.30 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

