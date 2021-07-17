ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $22.96 on Friday. ChargePoint has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,497. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

