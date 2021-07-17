Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) will post sales of $3.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million.

CHMA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 3,398.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chiasma during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 600,100 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHMA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. 248,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,236. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74.

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

