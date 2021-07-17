China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CCOZY remained flat at $$11.85 during trading hours on Friday. China Coal Energy has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
China Coal Energy Company Profile
