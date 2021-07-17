China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,398,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 19,851,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 933.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

