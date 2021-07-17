China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,398,100 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 19,851,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 933.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICHF remained flat at $$0.69 during midday trading on Friday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.