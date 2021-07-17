Christopher Bones Buys 4,500 Shares of Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) Stock

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) insider Christopher Bones acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £2,070 ($2,704.47).

LON EQLS opened at GBX 46 ($0.60) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £82.22 million and a P/E ratio of -11.79. Equals Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.83.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Equals Group from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

