Christopher John Perry Sells 12,621 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BR opened at $169.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.77 and a 52-week high of $171.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

