CIBC Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSK. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.25.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 76.20. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.88 and a 12-month high of C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.07.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

