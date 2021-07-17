Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $116,260.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00.

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,483,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.