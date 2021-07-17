Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 81,430 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cigna by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Cigna by 1,107.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI opened at $233.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total transaction of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

