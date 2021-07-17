Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,846 shares during the quarter. Cigna comprises 7.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $449,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Cigna by 242.9% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 28,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 32.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.56.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

