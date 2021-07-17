CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 377,400 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the June 15th total of 475,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $591.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Bruce M. Lisman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.85 per share, with a total value of $34,850.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

