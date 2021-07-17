Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.70. 14,144,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,318,408. The company has a market cap of $226.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

