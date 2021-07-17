Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,212 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 22,461.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $859.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

