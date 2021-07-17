Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,903 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of TrueBlue worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TrueBlue by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $25.69 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.25 million, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $72,973.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,535 shares in the company, valued at $386,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

