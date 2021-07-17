Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,468 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AtriCure news, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $3,010,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,633. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of ATRC opened at $77.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $84.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

