Citigroup Increases Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $137.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAVA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded Endava from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.78.

Get Endava alerts:

DAVA opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $123.78.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Endava by 233.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Endava by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Endava by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.