Citigroup Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $176.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $162.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $156.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

