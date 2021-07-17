Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $366,899.76. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,422 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.13.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

