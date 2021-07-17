Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 224.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.