Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $3,781,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,028,553 shares of company stock worth $90,106,110. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

NET stock opened at $102.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -244.43 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

