CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy plans to spend $13.2 billion on infrastructure upgrades and electric-supply projects during 2021-2025. Between 2021 and 2025, it plans to invest $5.5 billion in its electricity operations. It also aims to spend $2.4 billion in renewables during this period. These initiatives will enable the company to provide reliable services to its customers and achieve the long-term EPS growth target of 7% over that period. However, CMS Energy has been experiencing a decline in electric deliveries to commercial and industrial customers, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic impacts. Moreover, the company possesses a dismal current ratio of 0.87 as of Mar 31, 2021. The company is incurring significant costs related to the construction and closure of solid-waste disposal facilities for coal ash. CMS Energy underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.86.

CMS stock opened at $62.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.26.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

