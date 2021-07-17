CNH Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Altimeter Growth were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGC stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

