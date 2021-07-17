CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOOF. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 83.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

