CNH Partners LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CNH Partners LLC reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $78.84 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.51.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,916,443 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.