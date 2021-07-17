CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Altitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altitude Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTU opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.