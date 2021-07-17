CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSII stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. FS Development Corp. II has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

