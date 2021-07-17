Cogeco Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Cogeco stock opened at C$96.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.65. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$77.01 and a twelve month high of C$105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.30.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$653.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco will post 9.5500005 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$135.00 target price (down from C$140.00) on shares of Cogeco in a report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

