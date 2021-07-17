Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.90

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 613910 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell bought 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after acquiring an additional 242,524 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,697,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,776 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 318,607 shares in the last quarter.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.