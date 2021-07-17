Collateral Pay One Day Volume Hits $281,649.00 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $281,649.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001106 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00103794 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00146359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.30 or 0.99580816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,937,138 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

