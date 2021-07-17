Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,629 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 845,805 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $105,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $42,884,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 12,409,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,646,147. The company has a market cap of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

