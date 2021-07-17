Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Citigroup cut Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. Equities analysts expect that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

