Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

ELP opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,253.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,457,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,836,000 after purchasing an additional 140,268,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,689 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the period.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.