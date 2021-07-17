Comparing American Express (NYSE:AXP) & AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Express and AMTD International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 2 6 9 0 2.41 AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $148.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. Given American Express’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than AMTD International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of AMTD International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and AMTD International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 14.29% 18.49% 2.20% AMTD International N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Express has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Express and AMTD International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $36.09 billion 3.78 $3.14 billion $5.34 31.84 AMTD International $144.26 million 10.42 $136.63 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD International.

Summary

American Express beats AMTD International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

