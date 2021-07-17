Comparing Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) & Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Marlin Business Services and Glacier Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Glacier Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Glacier Bancorp has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 31.14%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Risk & Volatility

Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlin Business Services 20.04% 10.66% 1.89% Glacier Bancorp 36.81% 13.41% 1.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marlin Business Services and Glacier Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.64 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Glacier Bancorp $799.93 million 6.24 $266.40 million $2.81 18.60

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Marlin Business Services.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats Marlin Business Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a portfolio of approximately 80,000 equipment finance leases and loans. It also offers reinsurance services; and operates a commercial bank that issues certificates of deposit and money market deposit accounts. The company provides its solutions through a network of independent commercial equipment dealers and national account programs, as well as through direct solicitation and relationships with select lease and loan brokers. Marlin Business Services Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.

