Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on September 15th

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 47 consecutive years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 72.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

NYSE:ED opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.