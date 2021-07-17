Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.59.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 41.4% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 61,214 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.