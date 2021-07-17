ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just Sells 1,000 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $10,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Brett Just sold 1,781 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $19,858.15.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67.

Shares of WISH opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

