ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Shares Bought by Oracle Investment Management Inc.

Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 826.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,552,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,836 shares during the period. ContraFect comprises 1.1% of Oracle Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oracle Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.95% of ContraFect worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 294.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the first quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ContraFect stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. ContraFect Co. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that ContraFect Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. WBB Securities assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

