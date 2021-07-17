Contrasting Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) & Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) and Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fly Leasing and Agiliti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing $334.36 million 1.55 -$67.43 million $1.49 11.38 Agiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Agiliti has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fly Leasing.

Profitability

This table compares Fly Leasing and Agiliti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing -37.08% 0.07% 0.02% Agiliti N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Fly Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fly Leasing and Agiliti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing 1 2 0 0 1.67 Agiliti 0 1 8 0 2.89

Fly Leasing currently has a consensus price target of $15.03, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Agiliti has a consensus price target of $21.69, suggesting a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Agiliti’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agiliti is more favorable than Fly Leasing.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dun Laoghaire, Ireland.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc. provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings. It also provides equipment solutions, which primarily provide supplemental, peak need, and per-case rental of general biomedical, specialty, and surgical equipment to acute care hospitals and alternate site providers, including premier healthcare institutions and integrated delivery networks. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or managed approximately a million units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional, and local acute care hospitals, health system integrated delivery networks, and alternate site providers. Agiliti, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

