Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after buying an additional 47,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after buying an additional 1,059,673 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.23. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

