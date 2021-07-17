Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 in the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BYD shares. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of BYD opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

