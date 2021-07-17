Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $222,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.94.

NYSE MOH opened at $257.13 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

