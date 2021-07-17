Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

WLTW stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.23.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

