Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 278.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 59,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of ALGT opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

