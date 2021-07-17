Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $280.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on COUP. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $292.50.

COUP stock opened at $217.54 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.86, for a total value of $11,993,000.00. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

