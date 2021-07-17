Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang Sells 30,407 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) SVP Xueyan Wang sold 30,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,233,916.06.

COUR opened at $38.14 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.59 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.02.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. Research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

