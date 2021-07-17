Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Covanta by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Covanta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

CVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.38 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.63 million. Analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.