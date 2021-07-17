Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $39,637.08 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,637.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,538.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covetrus alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,556 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,790.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $72,894.72.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06.

Covetrus stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -301.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.