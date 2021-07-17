CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRA International were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. CRA International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The firm has a market cap of $602.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

